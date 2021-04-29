Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $303,000 Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAR opened at $82.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

