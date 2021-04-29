Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $408.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

