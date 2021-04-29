Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $314,000 in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRRK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK opened at $35.93 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

