Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $45,437,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after buying an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $10,963,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

