Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHAL stock opened at $595.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $265.10 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

