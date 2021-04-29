Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

NWLI opened at $233.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $848.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day moving average of $209.43. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.21 and a 52 week high of $258.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.