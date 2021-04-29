PRIA Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,123.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $681,507.80 and $5,123.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can now be bought for $9.83 or 0.00017910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIA has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.67 or 0.00828717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.87 or 0.07844550 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

