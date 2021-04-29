Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PMGR stock opened at GBX 170.77 ($2.23) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.69. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

In other Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust news, insider Melville Trimble bought 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,499.89 ($9,798.65).

