Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.80. 560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,258. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

