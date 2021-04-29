Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 308 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $100.21. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,727. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

