Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $782,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 292.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,374. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

