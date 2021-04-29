Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter.

TTAI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,511 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.