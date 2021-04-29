PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

