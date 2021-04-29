PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $190.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $172.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 31.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

