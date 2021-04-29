PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get PPD alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 308.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Insiders have sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth about $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPD (PPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.