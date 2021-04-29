PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 128,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,388,604 shares.The stock last traded at $46.26 and had previously closed at $46.28.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

PPD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PPD by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after acquiring an additional 772,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PPD by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 457,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 308.00.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

