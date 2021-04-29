Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225,550 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $71,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,943,823.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.61. 3,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,536. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

