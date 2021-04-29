Poolz Finance Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $15.43 or 0.00028335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $24.44 million and $6.87 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00273566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.26 or 0.01050649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.07 or 0.00710636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.65 or 1.00290237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.