Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.25.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $415.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.78 and a 200 day moving average of $354.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $426.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

