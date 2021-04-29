Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 9.000-9.250 EPS.

PII stock opened at $137.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on PII shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

In other Polaris news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

