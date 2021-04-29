Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $165.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PII. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Polaris stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $136.61. 24,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.58 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05. Polaris has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 209,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

