Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in April

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PLRTF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.