Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in April

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PLRTF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

