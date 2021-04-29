PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $322.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PlayAGS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PlayAGS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

