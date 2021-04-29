PKG Token (PKG) Trading 73.1% Lower This Week

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $177,042.62 and approximately $5,380.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded down 73.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00273963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.09 or 0.01043946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.62 or 0.00710472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,455.72 or 1.00069350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

