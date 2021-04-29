PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

