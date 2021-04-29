PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OAOFY opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. PJSC Tatneft has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $52.14.
