Pivotal Research Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Buy

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.48.

SPOT opened at $256.84 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $143.01 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.82. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

