Pitney Bowes (PBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PBI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBI. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

