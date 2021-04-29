Piper Sandler Weighs in on Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

HLX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $667.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 769.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 246,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 218,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

