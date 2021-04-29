Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Waterstone Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $500.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.25. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $51,525.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

