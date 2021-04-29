Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $767.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

