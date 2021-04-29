Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -88.57 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,438,749.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,717 shares of company stock valued at $11,543,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 36.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $32,445,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

