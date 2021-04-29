PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 1,087,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,697,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,253,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,871,250. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About PHI Group
