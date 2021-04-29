PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 1,087,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,697,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,253,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,871,250. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get PHI Group alerts:

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.