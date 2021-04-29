Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PXSLY remained flat at $$0.89 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Pharmaxis has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.16.
Pharmaxis Company Profile
