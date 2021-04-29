Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $9,937.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00278986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.99 or 0.01110116 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.95 or 0.00719537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,815.76 or 1.00072053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

