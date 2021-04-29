PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.79 on Thursday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

