PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $14.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.55.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $2,270,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in PG&E by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 882,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 216,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PG&E by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 522,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

