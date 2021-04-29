Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 372,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,273,578. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

