Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Update

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUVNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Peruvian Metals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.

Peruvian Metals Company Profile

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

