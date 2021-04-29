PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Position Lessened by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $142,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $65,803,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

