Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.22 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,462. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $66.35.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

