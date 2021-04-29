Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $848.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

