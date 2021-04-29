PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.83 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.47 and a 200 day moving average of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

