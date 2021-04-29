People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) President Jeffrey J. Tengel Sells 61,075 Shares of Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,111,565.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 247,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 63,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

