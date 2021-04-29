Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Sells $27,978.12 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $663.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

