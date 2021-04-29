Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Penumbra worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $310.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $314.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.42. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.