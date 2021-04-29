Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Up 168.6% in April

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 497.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

