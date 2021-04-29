Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $973.29

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 973.29 ($12.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,019 ($13.31). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($13.27), with a volume of 430,973 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 994.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 973.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 18.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05.

In other news, insider Gill Rider acquired 1,110 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £10,001.10 ($13,066.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,150.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

