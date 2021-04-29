Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $92.85 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

