Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

OTCMKTS:PENMF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.15. Peninsula Energy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

